Deputy minister of sports and youth affairs to be promoted to minister

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Deputy minister of sports and youth affairs Gabriel Ghazaryan has been named as next minister.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he has decided to appoint Ghazaryan minister of sports and youth affairs at today’s Cabinet meeting.

“I would like to welcome the new ministers – minister of emergency situations Felix Tsolakyan, minister of transportation, communication and information technologies Hakob Arshakyan and minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources Garegin Baghramyan. Dear gentlemen, I wish good luck to you as ministers. I would like to inform you that I have decided to appoint Gabriel Ghazaryan as minister of sports and youth affairs,” he said, adding that the appointment is pending presidential confirmation.

He said that the presently vacant seats of agriculture and economic development ministers will be filled in soon.

