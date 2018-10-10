BREAKING: Two MPs join petition endorsing snap election in December

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Two other lawmakers have joined the petition endorsing Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s stance on the need to hold early elections of parliament in December.

The two latest additions to the petition are independent MP Martun Grigoryan (who was granted mandate as replacement for Felix Tsolakyan – who was appointed minister of emergency situations), and Republican (HHK) faction MP Robert Sargsyan.

The number of MPs to have signed the petition has reached to 18.

A group of Members of Parliament, mostly from the Republican (HHK) faction, also former faction members-turned independent, have signed a petition endorsing PM Nikol Pashinyan’s stance on holding early elections of parliament in December. Lawmakers who signed the petition include Alik Sargsyan, a former national police chief, Artak Sargsyan, an businessman owning the SAS supermarket chain and Samvel Aleksanyan, an influential businessman owning the Yerevan City supermarket chain, and other companies.

MPs who earlier signed the petition are:

Ashot Arsenyan, Independent, formerly from HHK faction

Alik Sargsyan, HHK faction

Artak Sargsyan. Independent, formerly from HHK

Arman Sahakyan, independent, formerly from HHK

Tatchat Vardapetyan, HHK faction

Hakob G. Hakobyan, HHK faction

Shirak Torosyan, independent, formerly from HHK

Knyaz Hasanov, HHK faction

Arsen Mikhaylov, HHK faction

Harutyun Karapoghosyan, HHK faction

Samvel Aleksanyan, independent, formerly from HHK

Nahapet Gevorgyan, HHK faction

Arayik Grigoryan, HHK action

Ishkhan Zakaryan, Tsarukyan faction

“We endorse Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s stance on holding early elections of parliament in December of 2018. After Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation as Prime Minister, a new Prime Minister shouldn’t be elected until early elections and the incumbent parliament should be dissolved,” the statement signed by the MPs says.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan