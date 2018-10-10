Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 October

Armenia’s cenbank chief departs to Indonesia for IMF, WB meeting


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Central Bank President Arthur Javadyan has departed to Indonesia to take part in the annual IMF and World Bank Governors Council meeting.

Javadyan is expected to hold several meetings with IMF officials.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




