Inaugural session of new Yerevan City Council kicks off

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The first session of the new city council of Yerevan kicked off today at City Hall.

Today the session will debate organizational issues for the upcoming inauguration of the new Mayor-elect, Hayk Marutyan (My Step bloc), as well as setting up committees and their composition.

The My Step bloc, which won a landslide victory in the September 23 election, has been granted 57 seats at the city council. Prosperous Armenia Party and Luys bloc won 5 and 3 seats respectively.

