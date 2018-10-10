Who will replace Haley at UN? Trump mulls ‘five candidates’

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. After Nikki Haley’s surprise resignation as the US ambassador to the United Nations, President Donald Trump heaped praise on Haley's performance during her tenure as the American representative to the world body, he said many people would like to replace her, CNN reports.

"We have a number of people who would very much like to do it," Trump said, speaking in the Oval Office with Haley at his side. "It's a great position ... she's helped make it a much better position."

Trump told reporters that he expects to name a replacement for Haley in the next "two to three weeks," and said that he would be talking about candidates with the former South Carolina governor and others. Haley will serve until the end of the year, he said.

President Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday that he has narrowed down his list of potential replacements for outgoing United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley to five people, after his daugher Ivanka removed herself from consideration for the post earlier in the day.

So far, the president has revealed only one name that's definitely on his shortlist: former deputy national security adviser Dina Powell, who Trump said Tuesday is "certainly a person I would consider" appointing.

"Rick Grenell is someone I would consider," Trump said, referring to the U.S. ambassador to Germany. But he added that Grenell was not on his shortlist of five candidates, saying he's doing well in his current post: "I’d personally like to keep Rick where he is."

Along with Grenell and Powell, other names being floated to replace Haley include U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Hunstman and Acting Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs Heather Nauert.