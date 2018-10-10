LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-10-18
LONDON, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 9 October:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 3.35% to $2078.50, copper price down by 0.21% to $6175.00, lead price up by 0.40% to $2000.00, nickel price up by 0.08% to $12480.00, tin price up by 0.26% to $19000.00, zinc price down by 0.50% to $2608.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price up by 13.18% to $62250.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
