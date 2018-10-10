Sasna Tsrer’s Arayik Khandoyan dead

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Arayik Khandoyan (pictured above), a member of the Sasna Tsrer (Daredevils of Sassoun) group which had stormed a police station in Yerevan in 2016, has died.

Sasna Tsrer is currently a political party, having held its inaugural congress earlier in September.

Varuzhan Avetisyan, Coordinator of the Board of the Sasna Tsrer Party, said on Facebook overnight that Khandoyan, better known by his Artsakh War Nom de guerre Lone Wolf, has passed away.

“Dear people, it is with deep sorrow that I inform you that Arayik Khandoyan died around an hour ago,” he said.

The cause of death wasn’t immediately clear.

Khandoyan was initially remanded in custody in the ongoing 2016 police station attack case but was released from pre-trial detention this summer.

