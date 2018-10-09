Armenian President, PM and parliament Speaker discuss domestic political situation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian initiated consultations with the leadership of the Government and the National Assembly.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, Armen Sarkissian held meetings with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President of the National Assembly Ara Babloyan.

The interlocutors discussed the domestic political situation in the country and the ways to overcome the problems, highlighting the insurance of stability in the country and the atmosphere of tolerance in that context.

President Sarkissian welcomed the negotiation process of the previous days and emphasized that the only way to overcome the situation and solve the existing problems is dialogue.

The President of the Republic hoped that the public and the political forces will continue to display reasonability and will be guided by the interests of the country, the Constitution and the laws.



