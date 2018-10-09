Francophonie Village – crossroad of cultures and civilizations, official opening of the Village takes place

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Francophonie Village is a crossroad of cultures and civilizations, the official opening of the Village took place on October 9.

“Hosting Francophonie summit, the pages of the thousands of years of history of our capital city are now decorated with another exceptional and beautiful event. Francophonie Village unites dozens of countries from 5 continents under one roof with their cultural diversity. The OIF acts for the sake of peace, democracy and strengthening of cooperation between the member states. The brilliant proof of all these is the slogan “Live and create together””, ARMENPRESS reports acting Yerevan Mayor Kamo Areyan said, stressing that the Village is a crossroad of cultures and civilizations.

Photos by Felix Arustamyan

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan