USA announces about increase in assistance provided to Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of the USA to Armenia Richard Mills announced today about increase in assistance provided to Armenia by the USA.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Embassy of the USA to Armenia, the USA has provided an extra 14 million USD for supporting the Armenian initiatives connected with the political changes, while during the upcoming year the USA plans to provide over 26 million USD which is by 20 million USD more compared with the initial sum.

These funds will support the priority programs over political processes, the civil society and independent media.

