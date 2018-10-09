PM Pashinyan receives Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received Foreign Minister of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius, who has arrived in Armenia to participate in the 17th summit of Francophonie.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the PM welcomed the Lithuanian FM and highlighted the continuous development of the Armenian- Lithuanian relations, including in the sidelines of international organizations. PM Pashinyan emphasized the particularly the importance of promoting economic partnership and added that the Armenian Government is interested in attracting Lithuanian business to the Armenian market. Pashinyan added that reforms aimed at improving business environment are currently underway, which will ensure the security of investments and free and transparent business environment.

Linas Linkevičius noted that he attentively followed the political developments in Armenia and highlighted their peaceful nature. He expressed confidence that the reforms in Armenia will give new impetus to the bilateral economic relations.

Referring to Armenia-EU relations, Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the soon ratification of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement. PM Pashinyan emphasized that Armenia highlights the development of partnership with the EU in different directions.

The sides also referred to regional issues and discussed other issues of bilateral interest. The sides exchanged views also on Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process. Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the establishment of an atmosphere appropriate for the negotiation process and exclusively peaceful settlement of the conflict.

