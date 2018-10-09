President Sarkissian sends congratulatory message to newly elected President of Iraq Barham Salih

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory message to Barham Salih on the occasion of being elected President of Iraq.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, Armen Sarkissian wished success to the newly elected Iraqi President, expressing confidence that during his tenure the problems facing Iraq will be solved, the country and people’s welfare will be restored.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan