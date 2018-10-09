Armenian, Moldovan Foreign Ministers discuss issues of bilateral agenda

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of the Republic of Moldova Tudor Ulianovschi on October 9, who is in Armenia in the sidelines of the Francophone summit. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, issues of the bilateral agenda of the two countries were discussed during the meeting. The sides underlined the positive dynamics in the relations of the two countries in the recent period and highlighted the necessity of taking continuous and consistent efforts for the expansion of the cooperation.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan presented to his Moldovan counterpart the recent political developments in Armenia and the reform process. The sides assessed multilateral platforms as an important format of cooperation, particularly emphasizing the Eastern Partnership initiative.

Minister Mnatsakanyan presented to Tudor Ulianovschi the foreign policy approaches and priorities of Armenia over a number of international and regional issues, as well as spoke about the position of the Armenian side on peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan