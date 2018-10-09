You must recognize the complete exercise of self-determination right of Artsakh people – Sharmazanov tells Azerbaijani Speaker of Parliament in Turkey

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The third international conference of Speakers of Parliaments of Eurasian States is underway in Antalya, Turkey.

Armenia’s Deputy Speaker of Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov is taking part in the event.

During the conference Azerbaijani Speaker of Parliament Ogtay Asadov addressed the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, and used the usual Azerbaijani terms such as “20% occupation”, “Armenian and Artsakhi military separatism”, and “Armenia being an aggressor.”

In response, Eduard Sharmazanov said: “Both Armenia and Artsakh are in favor of an exclusively peaceful settlement of the issue. My Azerbaijani colleague spoke about peaceful settlement of the issue. Mr. Asadov, if you truly want to solve the issue, then first of all you must recognize the complete exercise of the right to self-determination of the people of Artsakh.”

