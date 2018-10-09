Influential businessman Samvel Mayrapetyan charged, SIS seeks pre-trial detention

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Special Investigative Service (SIS) of Armenia has pressed bribery charges against businessman Samvel Mayrapetyan. The businessman, owner of the H2 private TV channel, is accused of assisting in receiving bribes, SIS said.

Authorities did not disclose other details.

Mayrapetyan’s attorney Karen Batikyan has said that the SIS has requested a court to remand in custody his client.

He said that Mayrapetyan denies wrongdoing.

