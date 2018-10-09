Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 October

Yerevan’s Erebuni district head resigns


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Head of the Erebuni administrative district of Yerevan David Grigoryan (pictured above) has resigned.

In a Facebook farewell statement, Grigoryan did not specify the exact reason of stepping down.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




