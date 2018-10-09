Armenian driver injured in Russia bridge collapse

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. A 38 year old Armenian citizen has been injured in a bridge collapse in Amur Oblast, Russia.

The Armenian Embassy in Russia said that the man is a truck driver who suffered a fractured leg when a bridge he was traveling on collapsed in the town of Svobodny.

He is being treated at a hospital, the embassy said.

