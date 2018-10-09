BREAKING: Another two Republican lawmakers endorse PM Pashinyan’s call for early elections in December

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Another two Republican (HHK) Members of Parliament have joined the petition supporting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s initiative on holding early elections of parliament in December of the current yeat.

HHK lawmakers Rafik Grigoryan and Avet Sargsyan signed the petition in addition to the fourteen others who signed it earlier today.

A group of Members of Parliament, mostly from the Republican (HHK) faction, also former faction members-turned independent, have signed a petition endorsing PM Nikol Pashinyan’s stance on holding early elections of parliament in December. Lawmakers who signed the petition include Alik Sargsyan, a former national police chief, Artak Sargsyan, an businessman owning the SAS supermarket chain and Samvel Aleksanyan, an influential businessman owning the Yerevan City supermarket chain, and other companies.

The lawmakers who signed the statement earlier are:

Ashot Arsenyan, Independent, formerly from HHK faction

Alik Sargsyan, HHK faction

Artak Sargsyan. Independent, formerly from HHK

Arman Sahakyan, independent, formerly from HHK

Tatchat Vardapetyan, HHK faction

Hakob G. Hakobyan, HHK faction

Shirak Torosyan, independent, formerly from HHK

Knyaz Hasanov, HHK faction

Arsen Mikhaylov, HHK faction

Harutyun Karapoghosyan, HHK faction

Samvel Aleksanyan, independent, formerly from HHK

Nahapet Gevorgyan, HHK faction

Arayik Grigoryan, HHK action

Ishkhan Zakaryan, Tsarukyan faction

“We endorse Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s stance on holding early elections of parliament in December of 2018. After Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation as Prime Minister, a new Prime Minister shouldn’t be elected until early elections and the incumbent parliament should be dissolved,” the statement signed by the MPs says.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan