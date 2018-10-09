Armenian, Lithuanian FMs discuss further deepening of cooperation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a meeting on October 8 with Lithuanian counterpart Linas Linkevičius, who is in Armenia for the La Francophonie summit.

The sides noted the existing positive dynamics in the Armenian-Lithuanian relations in the recent period and discussed joint actions for further deepen cooperation, the foreign ministry said.

As a priority the ministers emphasized the IT and innovation sector, stressing the need for exchange of experience.

The ministers also highlighted boosting regular bilateral high level contacts, as well as enhancing partnership in multilateral formats.

In this context, the Armenian and Lithuanian FMs highly values the International Organization of La Francophonie as an important platform of contacts, and expressed hope that the 35th Ministerial Conference and the upcoming XVII summit will bring their contribution to further strengthening of the organization – based on the values and principles of La Francophonie.

The sides also exchanged ideas over Armenia-EU partnership and prospects of deepening cooperation within the CEPA.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan