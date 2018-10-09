Armenia sends amended Electoral Code concept to Venice Commission

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Electoral Code Reforms Commission Secretary Daniel Ioannisyan has released the new concept of the Electoral Code of Armenia.

He said that the regional (rating) system of voting has been removed from the new concept. “It is defined that elections will be held through 100% proportional electoral systems under fixed lists,” he said.

He said that the threshold for being elected to parliament for parties and blocs is decreasing by 1% under the new concept. “It is planned that the minimal amount of political forces represented in parliament will be increased to four instead of the current three, regardless of the passage threshold. Meaning, under the law it will be guaranteed that a minimum of four political forces will be represented in the next parliament,” he said.

He said that the campaigning regulations have also been amended.

Certain amendments are also planned in other regulations, which will guarantee that the elections cannot be rigged. For example, a random re-count, he said.

He said that the concept of the new Electoral Code has been sent to the Venice Commission and the OSCE/ODIHR. “It is important for us to hear out their opinions,” he said. “These structures are rather experienced, and their professional skills and views are very important.”

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan