New IMF report projects 6% growth in Armenia for 2018


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. According to new forecasts of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Armenia will record 6% real economic growth in 2018.

The October forecasts on Armenia in the IMF’s World Economic Outlook report have significantly improved against the April report.

In April the report had forecast only 3,4% growth.

Forecasts for 2019 have also improved from the previous 3,5% to 4,8%.

