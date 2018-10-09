Armenian FM, FYR Macedonia Secretary of State of foreign ministry hold meeting in Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has held a meeting with the Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Macedonia (former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, or FYR Macedonia) Viktor Dimovski, who is currently in Yerevan participating in the 35th Ministerial Conference of the International Organization of La Francophonie, the foreign ministry said.

During the meeting the sides expressed readiness to make joint efforts for enriching the agenda between the two countries and to deepen partnership in areas of mutual interest.

The ministers also exchanged ideas over the agenda of the Ministerial Conference and the upcoming XVII summit of La Francophonie. Dimovski praised the high level organization of the events.

They attached importance to the La Francophonie – as a productive platform for developments of ties in bilateral and multilateral formats.

The Armenian FM briefed his Macedonian counterpart on the latest domestic political developments in Armenia and presented the government’s programs and priorities, as well as the ongoing reforms.

The sides also discussed the ongoing developments in the Caucasian and Balkan territories.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan