Yelk faction MP calls on PACE to support ongoing democratic processes in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Yelk faction MP Edmon Marukyan has called on the Parliamentary Assembl of the Council of Europe (PACE) to support the ongoing democratic processes in Armenia.

Marukyan was speaking at the autumn session of PACE.

In his remarks, Marukyan said that the Council of Europe “is everyone’s organization, including Armenia’s, and it cannot assume the role of simply an observer.”

“It should spare no effort to support the ongoing democratic processes in Armenia,” he said.

“It has been already five months since the democratic, non violent “velvet revolution” took place in Armenia, which resulted in the representative of a 9-seat parliamentary faction being elected Prime Minister by this very parliament, however it still doesn’t have majority in parliament, on which it can rely and realize the goal and programs of the revolution,” he continued.

He said that the government is carrying out an uncompromising and productive struggle without the support of the parliamentary majority against rooted systematic corruption in the country. “Naturally we still have lot to do for dissolving this entire system, but today we are facing an important challenge, which is holding new early elections of parliament,” he said. He told the delegates that holding snap elections is an “urgent” matter and that the entire processes will be based on “human rights, rule of law and fundamental principles of democracy”.

“I am calling on the assembly to express coherent assistance to the new government of Armenia in combating corruption, realizing systematic reforms and organizing early elections,” he said, noting that Armenia hasn’t yet overcome the political crisis, with the current situation being one of its results – when an entire government doesn’t have political majority in a 105-seat parliament.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan