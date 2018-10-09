Politics ain’t no tongue twister, HHK lawmaker says after signing early election petition
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) faction lawmaker Tatchat Vardapetyan says he did not hurry while making the decision to join a petition of a group of lawmakers supporting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s stance for holding early elections of parliament in December.
Vardapetyan told ARMENPRESS he agrees for early elections to take place in December. “It is in line with my political stance,” he said.
Asked what led to making this decision, since before this Republicans were opposing the idea of holding elections in December, Vardapetyan said: “I will answer this question with a bit of humor – I made this decision without a hurry. I believe that politics isn’t a tongue twister, and now I am reiterating this decision.”
A group of Members of Parliament, mostly from the Republican (HHK) faction, also former faction members-turned independent, have signed a petition endorsing PM Nikol Pashinyan’s stance on holding early elections of parliament in December. Lawmakers who signed the petition include Alik Sargsyan, a former national police chief, Artak Sargsyan, an businessman owning the SAS supermarket chain and Samvel Aleksanyan, an influential businessman owning the Yerevan City supermarket chain, and other companies.
Ashot Arsenyan, Independent, formerly from HHK faction
Alik Sargsyan, HHK faction
Artak Sargsyan. Independent, formerly from HHK
Arman Sahakyan, independent, formerly from HHK
Tatchat Vardapetyan, HHK faction
Hakob G. Hakobyan, HHK faction
Shirak Torosyan, independent, formerly from HHK
Knyaz Hasanov, HHK faction
Arsen Mikhaylov, HHK faction
Harutyun Karapoghosyan, HHK faction
Samvel Aleksanyan, independent, formerly from HHK
Nahapet Gevorgyan, HHK faction
Arayik Grigoryan, HHK action
Ishkhan Zakaryan, Tsarukyan faction
MP Shirak Torosyan confirmed to ARMENPRESS that the petition has been signed and stressed that he joined it upon learning about it. “I was informed that this kind of an initiative exists and I joined it,” he said.
He did not specify who initiated the petition.
An online media outlet posted a photo of the petition signed by the lawmakers. HHK faction MP Tatchat Vardapetyan confirmed its authenticity, confirming that he has signed it.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan