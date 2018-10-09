Armenia’s Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Russia’s State Duma chairman hold one-on-one meeting

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Speaker of Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov, who is currently on a working visit to Antalya, Turkey, has held a one-on-one meeting with Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of the State Duma of Russia’s Federation Council.

During the private meeting the sides attached importance to the development and deepening of the Armenian-Russian inter-parliamentary relations, and cooperation within the framework of the CSTO PA and CIS IPA, the parliament’s press service said.

Issues concerning the upcoming CSTO PA session and assembly in Yerevan, October 29-30, were discussed. Sharmazanov assured that the Armenian parliament is ready to organize the sessions on the highest level.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan