North Korea's leader invites Pope Francis to Pyongyang, South Korea says


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has invited Pope Francis to visit Pyongyang, South Korea's presidential office said.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will deliver Kim's invitation when he meets Francis next week during his trip to Europe, South Korean presidential spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom told a news briefing.

During the summit of the two leaders last month, Kim told Moon he wanted to invite the pope to North Korea, the spokesperson added.

 




