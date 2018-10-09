Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 October

Yerevan’s Thermal Power Plant successfully upgraded and re-launched


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The upgrading and capital repair of the Yerevan Thermal Power Plant’s active power block has been successfully completed, the ministry of energy infrastructures and natural resources said.

The ministry said that all planned works have been completed and the plant has re-started electricity production and has successfully been connected to the electricity-energy system of the country.

The gas turbine station has been upgraded to MXL 2.

The original 220 MW capacity of the plant will get increased to 227 MW as a result.

The standard frequency of repair will be extended from 4 years to 6 years, the ministry said.

The American General Electric and Japanese FUJI Electric were involved in the renovations.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




