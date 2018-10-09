Pashinyan’s first deputy discusses early elections with several Republican faction lawmakers

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has said that he has met with a group of lawmakers from the Republican (HHK) faction.

Mirzoyan said on Facebook that he met with Tatchat Vardapetyan (HHK). “We discussed a number of issues concerning Javakhk. We also spoke about the domestic political situation of Armenia and early elections of parliament,” Mirzoyan said.

He said he has also met with HHK faction MPs Knyaz Hasanov and Arsen Mikhaylov – representatives of national minorities. “We discussed the issues of the Kurdish and Assyrian communities in Armenia with MP Knyaz Hasanov and MP Arsen Mikhaylov. We also spoke about the domestic political situation and early elections of parliament,” Mirzoyan said.

Earlier the First Deputy PM had met with HHK faction MP Gevorg Petrosyan, who had announced endorsing PM Nikol Pashinyan on October 8. On the same day, a group of other lawmakers also expressed support for holding early elections in December of the current year. The MPs are Arthur Gevorgyan and Arman Sahakyan, formerly from HHK faction.

MP Alik Sargsyan, a former police chief, has announced intentions to quit the HHK faction soon.

