Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 October

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-10-18


LONDON, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 8 October:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 4.46% to $2150.50, copper price down by 1.96% to $6188.00, lead price down by 2.35% to $1992.00, nickel price down by 3.03% to $12470.00, tin price down by 0.29% to $18950.00, zinc price down by 1.63% to $2621.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 2.65% to $55000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration