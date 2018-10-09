LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-10-18
LONDON, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 8 October:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 4.46% to $2150.50, copper price down by 1.96% to $6188.00, lead price down by 2.35% to $1992.00, nickel price down by 3.03% to $12470.00, tin price down by 0.29% to $18950.00, zinc price down by 1.63% to $2621.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 2.65% to $55000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 09:58 Explosion at ammunitions depot prompts evacuations in Ukraine
- 09:55 OSCE to conduct ceasefire monitoring in Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
- 09:55 European Stocks - 08-10-18
- 09:54 US stocks - 08-10-18
- 09:53 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-10-18
- 09:52 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 08-10-18
- 09:51 Oil Prices Up - 08-10-18
- 10.08-21:00 UAE businessmen interested in making investments in Armenia
- 10.08-20:41 ARF members meet with Deputy PM, assess talks as constructive
- 10.08-20:28 It’s necessary to overcome the existing situation through negotiations – says PM
- 10.08-20:08 Pashinyan, Tsarukyan sign memorandum on holding early parliamentary elections in December
- 10.08-19:27 PM’s spokesperson present details over Pashinyan-Tsarukyan meeting
- 10.08-19:22 Souvenir sheet depicting Jean Carzou’s and Martiros Saryan’s pieces cancelled in the sidelines of Francophonie summit
- 10.08-19:20 PM Pashinyan receives U.S. Ambassador Richard Mills
- 10.08-19:02 Armenia will promote economic component of OIF during 2 years of its presidency over the organization
- 10.08-18:38 Nikol Pashinyan – Gagik Tsarukyan meeting kicks off
- 10.08-18:27 Artsakh’s President visits borderline sections
- 10.08-18:07 FM Mntsakanyan says it’s possible to include Karabakh issue in one of resolutions of OIF Ministerial Conference
- 10.08-18:02 Armenian FM assesses Francophonie summit good platform for expanding cooperation with African countries – FM Mnatsakanyan
- 10.08-17:36 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-10-18
- 10.08-17:35 Asian Stocks stood at - 08-10-18
- 10.08-17:33 Oil drops below $83 on expectations Iran will maintain some exports after US re-imposed sanctions
- 10.08-17:07 Holding La Francophonie summit in Armenia shows the state’s capabilities – says FM
- 10.08-17:05 Yerevan City Hall carries out 24/7 supervision in all La Francophonie venues
- 10.08-16:07 PM calls on people’s encouragement to lawmakers supporting early elections
- 10.08-15:57 Speaker of Parliament holds meeting with outgoing US Ambassador
- 10.08-15:47 Independent lawmaker, formerly from HHK faction, in favor of snap elections in December
- 10.08-15:38 Armenian, Belarusian top brass to discuss military cooperation, CSTO
- 10.08-15:38 Reformists Party in favor of early elections in December
- 10.08-14:42 William Nordhaus and Paul Romer awarded Nobel Prize in economics
- 10.08-14:10 Armenian pop star Sirusho releases new music video
- 10.08-13:58 ‘Armenia’s delegation to PACE represents former corrupt system’ – Pashinyan says
- 10.08-13:29 ‘Parliament is de facto dissolved’ – Pashinyan
- 10.08-13:28 Russian, Iranian FMs discuss global issues, energy cooperation
- 10.08-13:18 Armenia presented at the International Exhibition in Paris ahead of Francophonie Summit
11:46, 10.05.2018
Viewed 3335 times LIVE: France holds state funeral for Charles Aznavour
11:38, 10.04.2018
Viewed 2869 times UPDATED: Russia’s Deputy Prosecutor General Sahak Karapetyan killed in helicopter crash – unconfirmed report
15:57, 10.05.2018
Viewed 2617 times Pashinyan, Macron deliver eulogies at Aznavour's state funeral in Paris
11:34, 10.02.2018
Viewed 2105 times An all-francophone week: Yerevan La Francophonie summit schedule presented
18:23, 10.03.2018
Viewed 1767 times Celine Dion will not sing in Yerevan - misunderstandings between concert partners. REFUTATION