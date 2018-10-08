UAE businessmen interested in making investments in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Businessmen of the UAE are interested in making investments in Armenia. The trade turnover between the two countries rose 10-fols, from 25 million to 250 million USD, during the last 5 years, Minister of State of the UAE Zaki Nusseibeh told the reporters after the ministerial conference in the sidelines of the 17th Francophonie summit.

“5-6 years ago one of my friend visited Armenia for the first time and when he returned he told me amazed “We have discovered Switzerland right next to us”. Instead of searching appropriate sphere for investments in Europe, we will do it here. In Armenia”, the Minister of State of the UAE said.

“Recently, we marked the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Armenia. Trade turnover between the two countries rose from 25 million USD to 250 million during five years. There are direct flights from Armenia to the UAE, so we see that there is huge potential for strengthening relations”, Zaki Nusseibeh said.

The UAE has been an observer-member of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie since 2010. According to the Minister of State, they hope to become a full member soon.

“For us French langu8age is very important since it’s the language of dialogue of different cultures. Some people call the French language as the language of peace dialogue”, he said.

Minister of State of the UAE Zaki Nusseibeh also expressed deep sorrow over the demise of world famous French-Armenian chansonnier Charles Aznavour.

Armenia will assume OIF’s Presidency from October 2018 until 2020.

Yerevan is hosting the XVII International Organisation of La Francophonie summit in 2018.

The events will take place October 7-12, with the summit scheduled for the final two days.

Armenia is a member of the organization since 2008.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan