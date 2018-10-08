Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 October

ARF members meet with Deputy PM, assess talks as constructive


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The representatives of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation had a productive discussion with Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan at the Government, member of the ARF Supreme Council Arsen Hambardzumyan told the reporters.

“We had a productive discussion over a broad scope of issues. I think future discussions will give an opportunity to find the correct solutions to overcome the existing situation”, ARMENPRESS reports Hambardzumyan as saying. He added that they will keep the public informed over future developments.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration