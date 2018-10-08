ARF members meet with Deputy PM, assess talks as constructive

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The representatives of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation had a productive discussion with Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan at the Government, member of the ARF Supreme Council Arsen Hambardzumyan told the reporters.

“We had a productive discussion over a broad scope of issues. I think future discussions will give an opportunity to find the correct solutions to overcome the existing situation”, ARMENPRESS reports Hambardzumyan as saying. He added that they will keep the public informed over future developments.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan