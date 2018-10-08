It’s necessary to overcome the existing situation through negotiations – says PM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is in a non-usual political situation and it’s the obligation of the political forces to try to overcome the existing situation through negotiations, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in a meeting with President of Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan.

“Mr. Tsarukyan, I want to emphasize that your interview gave such an opportunity. The content of the interview showed that we have something to discuss, at least some of our visions coincide. In fact, you supported the idea of holding early parliamentary elections in December. The goal of our today’s meeting is to discuss that situation. I would like to listen to your vision on how to reach the implementation of that goal. I would also like to share my visions with you”, ARMENPRESS reports Nikol Pashinyan as saying.

Thanking for the reception, Gagik Tsarukyan noted that the Prosperous Armenia Party was a supporter of the revolution from the beginning of the movement. “As a partner I am ready to stand with you for the development of the economy and prosperity of the country”, Tsarukyan said, adding that no one could imagine that Serzh Sargsyan would resign.

Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that the history of their partnership has been public, and hoped that it will be public in the future as well.

“Unfortunately, there were and still there are forces that continue to assess the situation in a non-sober way and spare no efforts to escalate the domestic political situation. Bu I have to say that the Government enjoys the support of 90% of the people and in this sense the situation cannot become tense”, Pashinyan said, adding that partnership should become the main political culture.

After the meeting Nikol Pashinyan and Gagik Tsarukyan signed a memorandum of holding early parliamentary elections in December.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan