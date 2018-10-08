Pashinyan, Tsarukyan sign memorandum on holding early parliamentary elections in December

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan have signed a memorandum on holding early parliamentary elections in December, ARMENBPRESS reports PM Pashinyan wrote about this on his Facebook page.

