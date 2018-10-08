Pashinyan, Tsarukyan sign memorandum on holding early parliamentary elections in December
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan have signed a memorandum on holding early parliamentary elections in December, ARMENBPRESS reports PM Pashinyan wrote about this on his Facebook page.
“A while ago I and President of Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan signed a memorandum on holding early parliamentary elections in December”, Nikol Pashinyan wrote.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
