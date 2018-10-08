Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 October

Pashinyan, Tsarukyan sign memorandum on holding early parliamentary elections in December


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan have signed a memorandum on holding early parliamentary elections in December, ARMENBPRESS reports PM Pashinyan wrote about this on his Facebook page.

“A while ago I and President of Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan signed a memorandum on holding early parliamentary elections in December”, Nikol Pashinyan wrote.

