PM’s spokesperson present details over Pashinyan-Tsarukyan meeting


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Spokesperson of the Prime Minister of Armenia Arman Yeghoyan has presented details over the meeting of PM Pashinyan and President of Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan.

“Prime Minister NIkol Pashinyan today received President of Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan. They discussed domestic political developments of Armenia, including issues referring to the issue of holding early parliamentary elections”, ARMENPRESS reports Yeghoyan wrote on hgis Facebook page.

