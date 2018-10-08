Souvenir sheet depicting Jean Carzou’s and Martiros Saryan’s pieces cancelled in the sidelines of Francophonie summit  

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. A souvenir sheet with one stamp dedicated to the theme “Summit of the International Organisation of La Francophonie in Yerevan” has been cancelled and put into circulation in the premises of the Sport and Concert Complex after Karen Demirchyan within the frameworks of 17th Summit of the International Organisation of La Francophonie.

ARMENPRESS reports General Secretary of the International Organization of the Francophonie Michaëlle Jean and Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan cancelled the souvenir sheet.

The postage stamp includes a fragment of the painting “Heavy-lift ships” (1983) of the French-Armenian outstanding artist Jean Carzou (Garnik Zoulumyan) and the painting “Armenia” (1923) of the famous Armenian artist Martiros Saryan. The souvenir sheet also depicts the logotype of the 17th Summit of the International Organisation of La Francophonie as well as its motto “Live together” in Armenian and French languages.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan