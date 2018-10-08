PM Pashinyan receives U.S. Ambassador Richard Mills

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received outgoing Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the USA to Armenia Richard Mills.

PM Pashinyan thanked Richard Mills for his work done in Armenia as the Ambassador of the USA and for his significant contribution to the strengthening of Armenian-U.S. cooperation. “During your tenure the bilateral relations between Armenia and the USA in various spheres have continuously developed. I also want to thank you for your balanced position during the velvet revolution. The USA is an important partner for Armenia and I am confident that the Armenian-U.S. relations will continue to expand”, Pashinyan said, wishing Richard Mills success in his future activities.

The Ambassador of the USA to Armenia thanked PM Pashinyan for constructive cooperation, noting that he will continue to remain Armenia’s friend and will be glad to preserve his ties with Armenia and the Armenian people. “My tenure comes to end as Ambassador of the USA to Armenia and I am proud to record the continuously developing relations between our countries in various spheres, from business to state administration and civil society. I am confident these relations will further develop during the upcoming years. Now, when the Government and the Armenian people are voyaging in this key period for the Armenian history, I wish you all the best, Mr. Prime Minister”, Mills said.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the agenda of the Armenian-U.S. cooperation, ongoing projects and prospects for future development.

During the meeting the interlocutors also touched upon the recent domestic developments in Armenia. PM Pashinyan noted that after the velvet revolution Armenia confidently moves forward, pursuing the policy of the development of democracy, rule of law, transparency of state administration. Ambassador Mills welcomed the measures of the Government and the reforms in the mentioned directions.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan