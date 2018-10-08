Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 October

Nikol Pashinyan – Gagik Tsarukyan meeting kicks off


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The meeting between Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan kicked off at 18:30 at the Government building, Pm’s spokesperson Arman Yeghoyan told ARMENPRESS.

Earlier today, Pashinyan had informed the reporters that he plans to meet with Tsarukyan to discuss the domestic political situation and the issue of early elections.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration