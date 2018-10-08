Nikol Pashinyan – Gagik Tsarukyan meeting kicks off
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The meeting between Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan kicked off at 18:30 at the Government building, Pm’s spokesperson Arman Yeghoyan told ARMENPRESS.
Earlier today, Pashinyan had informed the reporters that he plans to meet with Tsarukyan to discuss the domestic political situation and the issue of early elections.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
