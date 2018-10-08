Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 October

Artsakh’s President visits borderline sections


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited several sections of the Artsakh-Azerbaijani borderline on October 8, got acquainted on site with the service of the servicemen and current situation. 

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office, Defense minister Levon Mnatsakanyan, other officials accompanied the President during the visit.

