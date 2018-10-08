Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-10-18

Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 October

YEREVAN, 8 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 8 October, USD exchange rate up by 0.48 drams to 485.99 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.42 drams to 557.72 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 7.26 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.04 drams to 634.85 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 24.04 drams to 18809.3 drams. Silver price вup by 0.30 drams to 228.67 drams. Platinum price down by 80.94 drams to 12874.95 drams.




