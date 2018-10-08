Yerevan City Hall carries out 24/7 supervision in all La Francophonie venues

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan City Hall today discussed the ongoing La Francophonie events that are taking place in the Armenian capital.

Acting Mayor of Yerevan Kamo Areyan was briefed by officials that all services and agencies under the City Hall have been brought to heightened modes.

City Hall services will continue 24/7 functions in all venues serving the La Francophonie events, the City Hall said.

The session also discussed ongoing city affairs such as street renovations. Officials were tasked to heighten supervision over the quality and deadlines of the works.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan