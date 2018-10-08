PM calls on people’s encouragement to lawmakers supporting early elections

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has called on citizens to encourage those Members of Parliament who are in favor of dissolving the incumbent parliament and holding early elections in December of the current year.

“Dear countrymen, it is necessary to encourage rather to accuse the lawmakers who are in favor of dissolving the incumbent parliament and holding early elections in December. Basically they are fulfilling your demand. Let’s encourage everyone who is accepting that there is nothing higher than the people’s will. With courage!” he said on Facebook.

Earlier today independent lawmaker Arman Sahakyan, who was formerly representing the Republican faction, expressed support for holding snap elections in December.

Republican (HHK) faction MP Gevorg Kostanyan, a former Prosecutor General, also supported Pashinyan and the government in an interview today.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan