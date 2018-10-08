Speaker of Parliament holds meeting with outgoing US Ambassador

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan today held a meeting with US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills, who visited the parliament on the occasion of completing his diplomatic mission in the country.

During the meeting the Speaker thanked the ambassador for his efforts aimed at developing the Armenian-American relations and the productive work, wishing good luck in his further activities.

According to Speaker Babloyan, the bilateral cooperation developed upwards in the recent years, which was in the interest of the two countries, and significant achievements have been recorded in numerous areas as a result of coherent and targeted work.

The Speaker emphasized that inter-parliamentary ties have an important place in bilateral relations, which have been rather active in the recent period.

Babloyan praised the many years of US assistance for strengthening democracy and the reforms in different areas.

The sides also addressed the latest domestic developments in Armenia. In this context Babloyan stressed that during international meetings, as Speaker of Parliament of Armenia, he is always calling on partners to assist the new government of Armenia for developing and strengthening democracy even more.

“I must continue making efforts in order for Armenia to proceed on the democratic path, and that all problems find a solution in an atmosphere of political dialogue, negotiations and discussions – refraining the country from possible tremors,” the Speaker said.

The US Ambassador highly appreciated this stance of the Speaker.

“I highly appreciate the productive cooperation that has developed between our countries during my tenure. I am convinced that the US government will continue supporting the Armenian people in establishing a firm and independent parliament,” the American Ambassador said, thanking the Speaker for warm words.

As reported earlier, US President Donald Trump nominated Lynne Tracy as the new ambassador to Armenia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan