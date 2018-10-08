Independent lawmaker, formerly from HHK faction, in favor of snap elections in December

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament Arman Sahakyan, and independent lawmaker formerly from the Republican (HHK) faction, says he is in favor of holding early elections of parliament in December of this year.

Sahakyan said on Facebook that he is in favor of dissolving the parliament.

“Dear countrymen, taking into consideration the ongoing crisis situation in the country, I am announcing that I am in favor of the National Assembly’s dissolution and holding of early elections in December. I am convinced that the overwhelming majority of my electors of Shirak province will agree with me,” he said, referring to his constituency.

Sahakyan was representing the Republican faction of the parliament until June 2, 2018, when he withdrew from the faction.

Sahakyan is the owner of the Shirak football club.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan