Armenian, Belarusian top brass to discuss military cooperation, CSTO


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Artak Davtyan is in Belarus on official visit, BELTA reports.

Issues relating to international and regional security, as well as cooperation within the framework of the CSTO are expected to be discussed at a meeting with the leadership of the Belarusian military, according to BELTA.

Artak Davtyan is expected to visit military units of the Minsk and Grodno garrisons, according to BELTA.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




