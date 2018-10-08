Armenian pop star Sirusho releases new music video

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenian pop star Sirusho has released the music video for her 301 song from the Armat album.

Sirusho performed the song live on March 28 at a concert in Yerevan’s Republic Square.

The music video also features parts from the concert. 301 was released as a single in 2016.

Sirusho represented Armenia at the 2008 Eurovision Song Contest.

As of 2018, she has five albums and has received more than 2 dozen of awards.

She is married to former President Robert Kocharyan’s younger son Levon.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan