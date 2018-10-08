‘Armenia’s delegation to PACE represents former corrupt system’ – Pashinyan says

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. It doesn’t bring honor to Republican lawmakers and our delegation at PACE that since the first day they are trying to misrepresent the developments in Armenia, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan told reporters today.

“As much as I talk with representatives of international structures, I haven’t yet heard any discontent. It doesn’t bring honor to Republican lawmakers and our delegation at PACE that since the first day they are trying to misrepresent the developments in Armenia, and this is another argument that early elections of parliament must take place. I believe they must stop spreading lies about Armenia,” he said.

According to the PM, the Armenian delegation to PACE, essentially, doesn’t represent anyone, it represents the former corrupt system.

“What they say shouldn’t be trated seriously at all. At least when the co-rapporteurs will arrive to Armenia, essentially we won’t have much to say to them. We will tell them to go out and talk to the people, reporters, NGOs, let them carry out monitoring,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan