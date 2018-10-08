Republicans say haven’t discussed holding elections in December yet

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The Republican (HHK) faction hasn’t yet held any discussion on early elections of parliament, head of the HHK faction Vahram Baghdasaryan said at a press briefing today.

“Our faction hasn’t made any negotiation or decision for December. We are ready for a normal negotiations process, as result of agreement with all for political forces to be given time for preparation. On October 2, Nikol Pashinyan said that we must go for early elections of parliament in December, and that this is final. I said that I do not take responsibility for December, but I can take that responsibility for May-June [2019],” Baghdasaryan said.

According to him, holding elections in May-June was decided as result of discussions of a very long roadmap. Discussions over the electoral code should had taken place, regulations of laws, and political forces had to be given time for preparation. “We worked intensively for the electoral code. This shouldn’t be ignored, we must give a chance for international organizations to express opinion about it, then only it should be adopted. And then only parliamentary forces should be given time and elections should take place,” he said.

He said that he has personally assumed the responsibility of the political force for holding the elections in May, but in the event of a situation change he couldn’t have done so. He commented on the urgent adoption of the bill amending the Rules of Procedure law the following way: “On October 2 the Prime Minister said that elections must take place in December and that this decision is final. I notified the political forces that negotiations aren’t happening. I said that I am no longer assuming responsibility. At that time an extraordinary session took place, and no longer did it make sense to delay the adoption of the bill.”

