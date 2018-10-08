La Francophonie is important tool for spreading French language even more in Armenia – FM’s remarks at Ministerial Conference

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan delivered remarks at the 35th Ministerial Conference of the International Organization of La Francophonie today in Yerevan.

“Dear Mrs. Secretary General,

Dear colleagues,

It is a great honor for me today to welcome you here, in the same place where in 2015 Yerevan hosted the Francophonie Ministerial Conference for the first time. In this regard I would like to thank my colleague, former Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian, with whose efforts Armenia assumed chairmanship of the Ministerial Conference, within the framework of which the decision was made to hold the 17th summit of La Francophonie in Yerevan.

I am happy to be here today on the occasion of our conference, at the same time noting with sorrow the absence of great Frenchman, great Armenian, great citizen of the World, the greater than World Charles Aznavour.

Few days ago we had this painful loss, it seems it deprived La Francophonie of one of its greatest Ambassadors. I am asking you all, dear colleagues, ladies and gentlemen, to with a moment of silence honor the memory of the great artist, a person who with his image was personifying cultural diversity, tolerance and humanism – which are the foundation of Francophone values.

Dear collagues,

Ladies and gentlemen,

It is truly a great honor for Armenia that leaders of Francophone states and governments have trusted it the organization of the 35th ministerial conference of La Francophonie, as well as the 17th La Francophonie summit.

At the same time this is a great responsibility and Armenia fully realized the responsibility it bears, being committed to organize it on the highest level.

Undoubtedly, Francophonie is an important tool for spreading the French language even more in our country, however Francophonie isn’t limited only with language perception for us. La Francophonie is a platform of values, tolerance and diversity for us all, where we try to record the main challenges facing us – in line with the values protected by us in the world.

Given the geographic extension of the organization, which includes all continents, La Francophonie is an important platform for cooperation and exchanges in the economic, educational and cultural areas. It enables us to get to know each other even better, to respect the Living Together, which is an important goal, under mutual respect and mutual understanding. The existing cooperation in the organization is aimed at spreading these values, which is the guarantee for peace and stability in international relations.

The men and women of our countries have always been and must always be the core of La Francophonie’s goals. By saying Living Together we don’t mean only our governments, Living Together refers to our peoples. This is the focal point of La Francophonie’s goals, where we see huge potential for this organization.

During the upcoming chairmanship of Armenia in the organization and further on all of us together will work for advancing these values of La Francophonie.

In conclusion, I would like to emphasize that our country is currently undergoing a period when our people’s commitment for freedom, democracy, human rights values has been reaffirmed – these are the values of La Francophonie which are also the symbol of the velvet revolution. I hope that each of you will uniquely discover our new, but also several millennia old Armenia, with its 2800 year old capital and its exclusively cultural heritage in the rich cultural diversity of the Francophone area.

Welcome to Armenia,

Until beginning the work I am asking you all to hold a moment of silence in honor of the memory of Vietnam’s President Tran Dai Quang,” the Armenian FM said.

