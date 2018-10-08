Pashinyan plans to meet Gagik Tsarukyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The incumbent government is planning to hold early elections of parliament in December, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters today, adding that he will inform additionally on the remaining decisions.

“I believe certain events have taken place during the time when I was in Paris, which we will definitely take into account. During this time BHK [Prosperous Armenia Party] president Gagik Tsarukyan gave an interview, who, essentially, was in favor of the idea of holding elections in December. With the results of the interview I am planning to have a meeting with Gagik Tsarukyan to discuss scenarios for resolution. A meeting with Dashnaktsutyun [ARF] can also take place, in Paris I’ve had a discussion with the ARF’s Diaspora structure too,” he said.

Reporters asked whether the PM’s announcement on intending to resign is still effective. The PM noted that the resignation is simply for ensuring the legal procedures.

“By the way, it seems there is a public wave of discontent. I don’t want to be like the governments that persistently the public is demanding not to resign, but we do [resign]. We must act in a way that the process will be understandable for all with all its nuances. I won’t do any action to jeopardize the people’s power,” the PM said.

Pashinyan said that Republicans continue not understanding the political situation: On one hand they say they are expecting an atmosphere of tolerance, and on the other hand they are doing everything for the public not to tolerate.

“It isn’t a right path, you can’t make an impression that there is a political force with a goal to disturb the people. It isn’t a good role,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan