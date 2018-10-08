Governmental commission in charge of La Francophonie arrangements makes final adjustments ahead of summit

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The inter-agency governmental commission which was set up by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for dealing with the preparations of the upcoming La Francophonie summit is making the final corrections.

ARMENPRESS talked to First Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan about the activities and functions of the commission. Avinyan is in charge of coordinating the commission’s work.

Mr. Avinyan, the XVII summit of the La Francophonie will commence soon. At what phase are the preparation works?

The preparation works are in the final phase, we can say that the final [corrections] are being made. Huge scale work has been carried out in the past 5-6 months and today we can confidently note that we are ready to hold this unprecedented event.

Avinyan said that the commission is composed of nearly all ministries and law enforcement agencies. “The work of the commission began from the very first week of our government’s formation,” he said.

What has been the main emphasis during the beginning and process of the preparation work?

The main emphasis was and remains holding the event on the highest level. During the preparation work the economic forum received special attention, which is an extremely significant event for us. If gets even more significant if we take into account that during the history of the International Organization of La Francophonie this is the first time that an economic component is being included. More than three hundred fifty business representatives will take part.

Soon different delegations from 84 countries will arrive to Armenia. What special actions have been taken to ensure their security and technical matters?

Law enforcement agencies are already working on heightened modes. The venues where the events are scheduled, and nearby areas are under 24/7 security. During the days of the summit itself the public services companies will work on heightened regimes, and in addition as you know there is an initiative on shifting the October 11-12 working days, which will enable law enforcement agencies to have optimal solutions in organizing traffic, and to refrain our citizens from inconveniences.

Interview by Norayr Shoghikyan

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan